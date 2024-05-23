GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

A Delhi Fire Service official said they first received a call at 4.38 p.m. about the bomb threat at the LSR College and two fire tenders were pressed into service; later, other colleges also made the call

Published - May 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lady Shri Ram was the first college to make the PCR call and informed the fire department about the email. File

Lady Shri Ram was the first college to make the PCR call and informed the fire department about the email. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threat e-mails on May 23, officials said, a day after a similar threat sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they first received a call at 4.38 p.m. about the bomb threat at the LSR College and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, other colleges also made the call to authorities.

The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team arrived at the LSR College along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found yet, the official said.

Bomb threat email to North Block turns out to be a hoax

LSR Principal Suman Sharma told PTI the entire campus has been sanitised.

"We received the bomb threat e-mail in the afternoon today. Immediately, the police were informed and they sent a bomb (disposal) squad. The search operation went on for 2 to 3 hours and the entire campus has been sanitised," Dr. Sharma said.

According to a police officer, along with LSR over a dozen of other colleges in Delhi received a similar kind of threat as the sender marked them in CC of the e-mail.

These colleges include — Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain College, Indraprastha College For Women, Lady Irwin College, Kirori Mal College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sri Venkateswara College, and PGDAV College.

Apart from DU colleges, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), among other state universities also received the threat.

The officer said the all the college campuses are being searched nut nothing suspicious has been recovered from any of them.

Lady Shri Ram was the first college to make the PCR call and informed the fire department about the email. Later, other colleges also informed the local police, the officer said.

Over the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14. The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.

