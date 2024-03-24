Ladakh protest | Three-day hunger strike demanding Statehood begins in Kargil

March 24, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Kargil

A three-day hunger strike by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of their four-point demands, including Statehood and Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, commenced here on March 24, with people from different walks of life joining the symbolic protest against the Central government.

Separately, the hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Leh entered the 19th day as he expressed his displeasure over the “breach of trust” by the Union Home Ministry amid a deadlock over the talks between the representatives of the Leh-based Apex Body and the government.

Also read | No positive outcome in meeting with Amit Shah, say Ladakh bodies

The KDA and the Apex Body, both separate groupings of various political, social and religious organisations representing the two districts, are jointly spearheading the agitation in support of their demands, which also include job reservation for local youth and one Rajya Sabha seat. The agitation was launched shortly after Ladakh was granted Union Territory status without an Assembly in August 2019.

The entire leadership of KDA, along with over 200 volunteers, assembled at Hussaini park on Sunday morning and started the three-day hunger strike in solidarity with Mr. Wangchuk, who has been on a “climate fast” in Leh since March 6 in support of the demands.

Amid the chanting of slogans like “hollow UT (Union Territory)”, “bureaucracy not acceptable” and “restore democracy in Ladakh”, people from different walks of life, including chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Jaffar Akhoon, and the co-chairmen of the KDA, Qamar Ali Akhoon and Asgar Ali Karbalai, among others, attended the hunger strike.

“The hunger strike is part of the ongoing joint agitation by KDA and Apex Body to press for our four-point demands. Unfortunately, after five rounds of talks with the Home Ministry, the Home Minister [Amit Shah] on March 4 told us that we will be given some constitutional safeguards but not the Statehood and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” Mr. Karbalai said.

He said the KDA and the Apex Body had unanimously decided to intensify the agitation with the start of a hunger strike by Mr. Wangchuk in Leh.

The hunger strikes in Leh and Kargil will end on March 26 evening and people have been requested to assemble in the district towns, where the concerned leadership will announce the future course of action, Mr. Karbalai said.

Prominent KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said the people of Ladakh will continue their struggle in a “democratic and peaceful manner”.

“We request the government to open its heart and understand the concerns of the people of Ladakh,” he said. In Leh, Mr. Wangchuk said 5,000 people had joined him in sub-zero temperatures on the start of the 19th day of his ‘climate fast’.

“I'm feeling (a) bit better today. But deeply disturbed at the breach of trust that Ladakh witnessed from the Home Ministry. This disrespect for written manifestos will set the worst precedence in the nation,” Mr. Wangchuk posted on on social media platform X.

He said India already ranks at a dismal 93rd position in honesty and, interestingly, the countries that are at the top of the transparency ranking are also at the top of the per capita income ranking.

“... What does this imply! Where are our politicians leading us to? Hope you are joining Friends of Ladakh events in your city on Sunday tomorrow,” Mr. Wangchuk said.