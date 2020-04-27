Kuwait envoy talks of principle of non-interference in internal affairs

The envoy of Kuwait, Jassem Al-Najem, issued a press statement on Monday highlighting the principle of non-interference as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

On March 2 the Secretary General of the Kuwaiti Cabinet, in a note, expressed concern over the condition of the minority communities, especially the Muslims, in India went viral in the social media here.

“Kuwait and India share many principles in their foreign policies, like respecting U.N. Charter, non-interference in other countries’ affairs and respecting sovereignty of nations,” the official news agency of Kuwait said, citing the comment from Ambassador Jassem Al-Najem.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet’s Secretary General’s official note, written in Arabic, went viral in the Indian social media and the following Indian comments prompted a number of Kuwaiti human rights handles to respond with sharp criticism about alleged curtailment of rights of the minority groups.

The statement from the Ambassador also drew attention to the ongoing cooperation between the two sides to ensure well-being of the Indian expat blue collar workers who are currently undergoing treatment in Kuwait.

India had sent a team of officials to look after the condition of the citizens there.

The envoy’s comments in support of the principles in the U.N. Charter came hours after the princess of Sharjah's Al Qassem clan, Shaikha Hind Al Qassemi wrote a special article for Gulf News, highlighting reports of social splintering along community lines in India.

The princess said it was shocking for her to witness the growth in social animosity inside India. “The hate must stop now as it is simply not welcome,” said Shaikha Hind Al Qassemi. She urged India and the Gulf countries to focus on developmental issues.