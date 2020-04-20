National

Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims

In a tweet, Mr. Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the “bizarre comments” by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the “abysmal handling” of that country’s internal affairs.

“Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours,” the MEA spokesperson said.

He was responding to media queries on Mr. Khan’s remarks.

“On the subject of minorities, they (Pakistani leadership) would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against,” Mr. Srivastava said.

