Kunal Kamra demands apology, ₹25 lakh from IndiGo

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday served a legal notice on IndiGo Airlines, sought an unconditional apology from the airline and ₹25 lakh in compensation as well as revocation of the “arbitrary” six-month ban imposed on him from flying.

Soon after serving the legal notice through his lawyer, Mr. Kamra tweeted, “Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as a special case. To all artistes out there don’t fear. There are enough good people in society to always support the constitution.”

The notice calls the ban by IndiGo “illegal, high handed and arbitrary” and against “the principles of natural justice”.

The move comes after the commander of the flight on which Mr. Kamra heckled journalist Arnab Goswami told the airline management that he did not think that the incident qualified as unruly behaviour as defined under DGCA rules. The Captain also said that he had not reported the incident to the airline on the same premise. Mr. Kamra has now questioned how the airline proceeded to ban him without a complaint from the flight commander.