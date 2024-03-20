GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiren Rijiju takes additional charge of food processing industries ministry

Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on March 19.

March 20, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Kiren Rijiju.

Photo Credit: PTI

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 18 took additional charge as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

After this, Mr. Rijiju was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Mr. Rijiju thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning him the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

"While we are in the midst of seeking people's blessings for Modi ji to serve the people of India, we will not waste a single moment to make India 3rd biggest economy of the world in Modi ji's 3rd term and to fulfill his ultimate target to make India a fully developed nation by 2047 #ViksitBharat," he said.

In another post on X, Mr. Rijiju said, "I have formally assumed the office as Minister of Food Processing Industries. Had meeting with Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry. The blue print is also ready for first 100 days of PM @narendramodi ji's term." Mr. Paras resigned on March 19 as he accused the BJP of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

His announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), ignoring his faction's claims.

