Key bridge in Arunachal completed in record time

A key bridge over the Subansiri river in Arunachal Pradesh close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu over video conferencing on Monday. It was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in record 27 days despite the lockdown and adhering to all COVID-19 precautions, Defence Ministry said.

“All supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge,” the Ministry said in a statement. After the earlier bridge developed cracks, approvals were expedited and construction work started on March 17 and completed on April 14, it said.

The statement said the bridge has now been upgraded from class 24 tonnes to class 40 tonnes allowing heavier vehicles to pass catering for not only Army requirements but future infrastructure development requirements of the upper Subansiri district.