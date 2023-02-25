Zaira cool at her home in Munnar

February 25, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

“If Zaira is asked to choose between Ukraine and Munnar, no doubt she would now choose Munnar,” says Arya Aldrin, a medical student who fled the war zone with her Siberian Husky pet dog in tow in 2022.

As the war grinds on into its second year, Zaira has become a local celebrity of sorts. Her owner says Munnar is ideal for huskies used to temperate climes.

Zaira was a six-month-old puppy when Arya brought her to Kerala aboard an evacuation flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest. The verdant Letchmi Estate where Arya lives is now Zaira’s playground.

“The dog has perfectly adapted to Indian conditions. Unlike pedigree puppies, Zaira eats normal rice and sliced cool-season vegetables such as carrot and cabbage. However, we used to give pet food once a day, but smashed pumpkin is her favourite along with sliced watermelon. No major health issues have been noticed so far and the dog is a close companion of family members,” says Arya.

As Arya has plans to return to Ukraine to continue her medical education, she applied for a Polish visa recently. However, she has no plans to risk taking Zaira back to Europe.

“My mother has been taking care of Zaira when I went for an eight-month observation training at a hospital in Munnar. So I have no worries to leave her behind at my home,” says Arya.

“Imported pets usually face issues such as degenerating joint diseases or low reproduction compared to local varieties. But in the case of the husky brought to Munnar, there may not be any such issues as the climate is somewhat similar to Ukraine. Moreover, the unconditional love extended to a pet by its master is enough for it to overcome the impediments,” says M.K. Narayanan, Director of Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

“Moreover, since animals in combat zones will have to bear the brunt of battles more severely than humans and considering the stress and strain they undergo, these pets will have a strong survival instinct than others,” says Mr. Narayanan.