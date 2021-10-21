Youth sentenced to 20-year RI for raping minor girl

He enticed the girl to live with him for nearly a year, then deserted her

A fast-track court here on Thursday sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl seven years ago, under the pretext of marriage.

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan found Rajesh Rajan, 28, of Rajaji Nagar Colony to be guilty under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act that pertains to penetrative sexual assault. The convict will also be required to pay a fine of ₹50,000, the default of which would lead to an additional year of imprisonment.

A ‘thali’ too

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the convict enticed the girl, who was a Class VIII student then. They lived together in his house for nearly a year during when they had a sexual relationship. He also tied a ‘thali’ on her to deceive her. He deserted her in January 2014 shortly after she was hospitalised for an illness. While Rajesh’s mother assured her that he would marry her once she completed 18 years, the girl formally complained to the Cantonment police after he married another woman.

Convict’s version

The convict, who pleaded not guilty, claimed that the victim’s parents had borrowed ₹85,000 from him and filed the complaint when he sought repayment. The prosecution had presented 11 witnesses, 15 exhibits, and two materials as evidence.