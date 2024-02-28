Youth role vital in reaching the goal of developed India: V. Muraleedharan

February 28, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The youth should play a vital role in achieving the goal of a developed India, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a district-level ‘Youth Parliament’ organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, at Santhigiri Siddha Medical College, Pothencode, here.

The Union Minister said countries of the world were looking forward to India’s growth. The progress of the country was possible only with the participation of the younger generation.

The youth, he said, should discuss the development to be implemented in the country in the next 25 years with far-sightedness and youth parliaments should be used as a platform for that.

Anand Vijayan from Kollam who won the first place in the State-level declamation contest organised by the Kerala zone of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan on the topic ‘My Bharat Viksit Bharat’ got a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Anusha A.S. from Thiruvananthapuram who won the second place got ₹50,000, and Sobin Thomas and Siddhi J. Nair, winners of the third prize, received ₹25,000 each. The Minister also awarded them certificates at the function.

Certificates were also distributed to the winners of a quiz organised on the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

Anilkumar M., State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, presided over the function.

The programme was attended by more than 400 students. Classes and discussions were held on topics such as ‘Mera Yuva Bharat Registration Portal,’ ‘New India-New Initiatives,’ ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ and ‘Sports-India’s Soft Power.’

A ‘Model Parliament’ was held in the afternoon.