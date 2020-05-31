Kerala

Youth kills mother in inebriated condition

Thrikkodithanam police arrest the accused

The Thrikkodithanam police here on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old, who allegedly killed his mother.

The accused was identified as Jithin Babu, who allegedly slit the throat of his mother Kunjannama, a native of Amara, near Changanassery.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the youth, in an inebriated condition, picked up a quarrel with his mother on Saturday night and attacked her with a knife.

Confession

Soon after the murder, the accused called up one of his neighbours and confessed to the crime. A police team, which rushed to the spot on an alert, broke into the house and took the accused into custody.

“The body was found lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom and the accused, who was sitting next to the body, immediately confessed to the crime. He was soon taken into custody and produced before a magistrate,” officials said.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College for a post-mortem.

