HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Cong. sets in motion organisational poll process in Kerala

There are four electoral zones in the State. Returning officers named for each zone

May 09, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Youth Congress has set in motion its organisational election process in Kerala.

It has named a returning officer for each zone. There are four such electoral zones in the State. Youth Congress members should mandatorily be in the 18-35 age group.

Youth Congress leaders Venkatesh Vegi and C.B. Rathish will work with the zonal returning officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the organisational polls. The Youth Congress national general secretary will spell out the details of the process at a press conference on Wednesday.

Five seats

The Youth Congress has reserved five vice-president seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, and minority community members, respectively. The competition for the president and two vice-president posts in the State committee will be in the open category.

Elections will also be held to elect Youth Congress Assembly, district, and mandalam committees. The State committee will have 54 posts, and each Assembly, Mandalam and district committee will have 40 seats up for election.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.