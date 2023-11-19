Yellow alert issued for six districts in Kerala on Monday

November 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The northeast monsoon is likely to intensify further for a brief period over Kerala triggered by twin cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, while another cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The twin system is likely to trigger thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind across the State for the next five days especially in central and southern Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki – on Monday indicating isolated heavy rains. Thodupuzha in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Aryankavu in Kollam and Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta with 5 cm. each.