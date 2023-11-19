HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert issued for six districts in Kerala on Monday

Thunderstorms with lightning likely for the next five days, especially in central and southern Kerala

November 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast monsoon is likely to intensify further for a brief period over Kerala triggered by twin cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, while another cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The twin system is likely to trigger thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind across the State for the next five days especially in central and southern Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki – on Monday indicating isolated heavy rains. Thodupuzha in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Aryankavu in Kollam and Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta with 5 cm. each.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.