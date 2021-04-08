Kerala

Yellow alert in three districts on April 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad on yellow alert on April 12, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in the three districts.

Most of the other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall till April 12, as per the latest forecasts from the IMD.

One or two places in the State can also expect thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speeds touching 30-40 kmph till April 11 and with speeds touching 40-50 kmph on April 12.

Excess summer rain

So far this summer, Kerala has received more than its normal share of the summer rain. The State has registered 23% excess rainfall for the March 1-April 8 period, with Kannur, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta recording a ‘large excess’ (above 60% excess). Only Malappuram and Wayanad reported deficient rainfall.

