Working women’s hostel opened in Kollam city

Public Works Minister G.Sudhakaran on Saturday dedicated to the nation a working women’s hostel constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) with all modern facilities to promote women’s empowerment.

“The LDF government has built over 200 such buildings since it came to power. The target is to complete 450 buildings and 150 among them are currently in the last phase of construction.

Depending on the requirements, more facilities will be added in all the buildings,” he said.

M.Mukesh, MLA, presided over the function. N.K.Premachandran, MP, M.Naushad, MLA, ward councillor Raveendran, PWD chief engineer Hygiene Albert, superintending engineer R.Sabu and executive engineer V.K.Nazim spoke on the occasion.

The multi-storeyed hostel at Asramam has 86 rooms and can accommodate 172 residents.

Located near the heart of the city, it is in close proximity to a range of hospitals, schools and the Kollam Corporation making it most convenient for the women working in the city and around.

The construction of the building was completed in two phases and the government had sanctioned ₹2 crore and ₹95 lakh in 2009 and 2013 respectively for the hostel.

Common facilities

Apart from the well-furnished rooms for the residents to stay, the hostel has common facilities such as visitor's room, recreation room, reading room and television sets on all floors. Currently the procedures to appoint the staff are progressing.

The monthly rent is ₹1,000.