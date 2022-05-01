Work in tandem for pre-monsoon preparedness: Minister

At DDC meet, Balagopal asks to ensure fund utilisation

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has directed that all departments work in coordination to facilitate the pre-monsoon preparations in the district.

“All blocked canals should be cleared to ensure the smooth flow of water and the local bodies should take initiative in pre-monsoon cleaning,” he said at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Sunday. The Minister added that there should not be any lapse in plan and non-plan fund utilisation. “Expenditure should be kept accurate in order to complete development works in a timely manner. Clear planning is required to complete major projects and the Public Works department should complete the maintenance of roads in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Road restoration

Speaking at the meeting, Kunnathur MLA Kovoor Kunjumon demanded that the roads dug up for drinking water projects be restored within the stipulated timeframe. “The Kerala Water Authority and the Public Works department should reach an agreement,” he said. Mr. Kunjumon also demanded that the floating jetty, shifted to Sambranikodi from Munroe Thuruthu, be returned.

The accidents on the Kollam-Thirumangalam road was brought to the attention of the DDC by Punalur MLA P.S. Supal who demanded immediate redressal measures. He also wanted to expedite the process for sanctioning land to the families belonging to the Malampandaram tribe in Achencoil. The Forest department was directed to make the ambulance service in the region operational.

Water shortage

C.R. Mahesh, MLA, drew attention to the water shortage in Alappad panchayat and demanded precautionary steps to address sea surge-related incidents.

“The pipe laying for Njangadavu project should be completed soon. Urgent action should be taken for the restoration of various roads. The renovation of village offices should be expedited,” said M. Naushad, MLA.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, who presided over the meeting, directed the officials concerned to take immediate action on the issues raised. She said that a special meeting would be convened to discuss the progress of major projects.