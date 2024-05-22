GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Work begins on demolition of Thrikkunnapuzha bridge

Published - May 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation department has begun preliminary works to demolish the navigation lock and bridge over the Kollam-Kottappuram National Waterway-3 at Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha. The bridge, which is hampering the smooth movement of cargo through the NW-3, will be rebuilt.

Officials on Wednesday said that cables and other utilities were being shifted and the demolition would begin in the coming days.

The present bridge has a vertical clearance of 4.6 metres. The new bridge and lock will be constructed with a vertical clearance of six metres. The Ministry of Shipping has sanctioned ₹38 crore for the reconstruction. The project, according to officials, will be completed in 15 months.

In view of the demolition and reconstruction works, a temporary steel bridge has been built for the movement of two-wheelers and pedestrians at Thrikkunnapuzha. A jhankar service has been arranged for other vehicles.

The NW-3 was developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). It was inaugurated almost two decades ago with the aim of transporting bulk cargo through water instead of roads. To facilitate the transhipment of cargo, IWAI has constructed terminals along the NW-3, including four in Alappuzha. Twenty-hour navigation aids comprising navigational buoys and solar-operated LED lights have been provided in the entire stretch of NW-3. However, the waterway’s potential was not yet fully utilised partly due to the delay in reconstructing the lock and bridge.

Officials said that once the lock and bridge were reconstructed and NW-3 was made fully operational, it would help augment eco-friendly and economic modes of transportation of cargo and people between places. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.