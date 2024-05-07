GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman’s death: autopsy report points to murder

May 07, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the death of a 33-year-old woman in a house at Payyannur was indeed a murder.

The body of Anila was found in a house owned by one Betty on Sunday. Coinciding with this, the body of one Sudarshan Prasad, an acquaintance of Anila, was found hanging.

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, Anila from Koyipra, Mathamangalam, was suffocated, with tell-tale signs of a shawl tightly wound around her neck.

Sudarshan was assigned to look after the house as Betty’s family was away on an excursion. With a distance of 22 km separating the locations where Anila’s body was discovered and where Sudarshan Prasad was found dead, the investigation has taken a new turn.

