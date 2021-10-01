Kerala

Female student murdered by her classmate in Kottayam college campus

Illustration: Deepak Harichandan.  

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was murdered by her fellow student at a college campus in Pala on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nithina Mol, a native of Thalayolaparambu. The incident took place around 11.30 a.m when the victim emerged out of the college after attending an examination. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Baiju, a native of Koothattukulam, has been taken into police custody

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the murder took place at a location near the college stadium. The accused, who had been waiting outside the examination hall, approached her with a hacksaw blade in his possession. He soon picked up an argument with the woman and in a fit of rage, slit her throat using the weapon.

The onlookers prevented the accused from fleeing the scene while the woman was rushed to a private hospital nearby, though to no avail.

Preliminary reports suggested that the accused had been spurned by a rejection of his proposal by the victim. Both the accused and the victim were pursuing a B.Voc degree in food science at the St.Thomas college , Pala.

The body was shifted to a private hospital nearby.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2021 4:31:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/woman-murdered-by-collegemate-in-kottayam-college-campus/article36774268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY