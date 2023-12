December 26, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - KANNUR

A woman was arrested on charge of attacking a police sub inspector and onlookers in an inebriated state at Thalassery on Monday night.

According to the police, Raseena from Kulibazar attacked sub inspector Deepthi. The incident occurred while Raseena was being taken to the Thalassery General Hospital for a medical examination.

She was produced in court and remanded for 14 days.