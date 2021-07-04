Kerala

Webinar by KSSP

The webinar series organised by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) as part of its 58th state conference will begin on Monday.

K. Sethuraman, IPS, will inaugurate the webinar ‘Creation of a knowledge society and education in the mother tongue’' at 4 p.m. on Monday. T. V. Anupama, director, Women and Child Development department, will inaugurate the webinar on ‘Gender conversations of literate Kerala’' at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The session on K-Rail and Kerala development will be held at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The webinar on ‘50 years of debates on ecology’ will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The webinars are being held on Zoom. They can also be watched live on Facebook, parishad officials said.


