GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wayanad registers 72.13 pass percentage in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Published - May 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad district registered a pass percentage of 72.13 when the results of higher secondary examinations were announced on May 9 (Thursday).

Officials said as many as 9,773 students from 60 schools had registered in the district, and 9,557 appeared for the exams. A total of 6,893 qualified for higher studies.

As many as 813 students secured A+ in all subjects.

The district secured only the 14th position in pass percentage at the State level. Two schools — MGM HSS, Ambukuthi, Mananthavady, and St. Roselle Las Speech and Hearing HSS, Poomala, — recorded cent per cent win.

Ambedkar Memorial Residential HSS for tribal students at Nalloornad registered 92.68% result.

In the open school section, the district achieved 54% pass. Of the 694 students, 375 qualified for higher studies. As many as 11 students secured A+ in all subjects.

Related Topics

Kerala / test/examination / higher secondary and junior college

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.