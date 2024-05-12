GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad Collector calls for efforts to meet emergencies during monsoon

Forest and Civil Supplies departments should ensure availability of food for tribal families, she added

Updated - May 12, 2024 07:55 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 07:54 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A meeting of senior officials chaired by Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj decided to intensify steps to address emergencies during the monsoon season. Steps should be taken to tackle the spread of epidemics and to ensure proper waste disposal during the season, said Ms. Raj.

Trees and branches posing danger to the public should be cleared. Tree committees in all local bodies should meet before May 31, and all public grievances should be addressed. Cleaning drives would be held at tourist destinations, she said. Forest and Civil Supplies departments should ensure availability of food for tribal families, she added.

