Wayanad Collector A. Geetha selected as Best District Collector

February 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A. Geetha, District Collector, Wayanad, has been selected as the Best District Collector and the Wayanad Collectorate, the Best Collectorate for the year 2022.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan announced the Revenue department and Survey and land Records department awards here on Wednesday.

Wayanad Subcollector Sreelakshmi R. has been selected as the Best Subcollector.

Some of the other Revenue department awards are as follows: Best Revenue Divisional Officer (Amrithavally D., RDO, Palakkad); Best Deputy Collector-General (Santhosh Kumar S., Alappuzha); Best Deputy Collector-Land Revenue (Balasubrahmaniam N., Palakkad); Best Deputy Collector-Revenue Recovery (M. C. Rejil, Malappuram); Best Deputy Collector-Disaster Management (Asha C. Abraham, Alappuzha); Best Deputy Collector-Land Acquisition (Sasidharan Pillai, Kasaragod); and Best Deputy Collector-Land Acquisition NH (Arjun J. O., Malappuram).

The Mananthavady revenue divisional office has been selected as the Best Revenue Divisional Office and the Thrissur taluk office, the best in that category.

Survey and Land Records Department Awards: Salim S. (Kasaragod), Babu R. (Idukki), and Sindhu N. B. (Pathanamthitta) have been selected the best Deputy Directors. The Best Assistant Director Awards have gone to Ansad S. (Alappuzha) and Sunil Joseph Fernandez (Kasaragod). Thara S. (Office of the Resurvey Superintendent, Punalur) and Joy R. (Office of the Resurvey Superintendent, Mananthavady) are the best Survey Superintendents.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the awards during the Revenue Day celebrations in Kollam on February 24.