Water shortage: Residents hold protest at KWA office

February 28, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Udarasiromani Road, Vazhuthacaud, hold a protest at the KWA Chief Engineer’s office on Wednesday.

Residents of Udarasiromani Road, Vazhuthacaud, hold a protest at the KWA Chief Engineer's office on Wednesday.

Residents of Udarasiromani Road at Vazhuthacaud on Wednesday staged a protest at the office of the Chief Engineer, Kerala Water Authority (KWA), demanding urgent measures to address the acute water shortage in their locality.

The protest was held under the aegis of the Udarasiromani Road Residents’ Association (USRA) and was led by the ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, USRA president K. Jayadevan and other office bearers.

USRA said in a statement that the KWA has agreed to install a temporary pipeline within a week to address their complaint. The KWA also informed them that new pipelines planned as part of the Smart City road works will guarantee a lasting solution to the water shortage, it said.

USRA represents 162 houses on Udarasiromani Road which is close to the KWA state headquarters. The residents organised the protest after repreated compliants to the KWA and petitions to the local MLA and the Water Resources Minister on january 17 regarding the water supply problem failed to produce results.

According to the residents, water supply has been erratic and inadequate over the past several months. Water trickles through the taps during the night. There is no supply at all during the day, they allege. The protest which began at 11 a.m. concluded at 1.30 p.m. following the assurance given by the KWA authorities.

