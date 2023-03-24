HamberMenu
Watch | Meet Kerala’s first transgender lawyer

A video on Padma Lakshmi, the first transgender from Kerala to get enrolled as a lawyer

March 24, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kochi: Transgender Padma Lakshmi receives provisional certificate from Justice CS Dias, High Court of Kerala, at the enrollment ceremony at the Kerala High Court, in Kochi, Sunday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_19_2023_000277B)

Kochi: Transgender Padma Lakshmi receives provisional certificate from Justice CS Dias, High Court of Kerala, at the enrollment ceremony at the Kerala High Court, in Kochi, Sunday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_19_2023_000277B) | Photo Credit: -

Padma Lakshmi is the first transgender from Kerala to get enrolled as a lawyer. Padma Lakshmi is a graduate from Ernakulam Government Law College.

She was among the 1,500 law graduates who were enrolled as an advocate.

Production: Ravichandran N.

