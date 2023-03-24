Watch | Meet Kerala’s first transgender lawyer

Padma Lakshmi is the first transgender from Kerala to get enrolled as a lawyer. Padma Lakshmi is a graduate from Ernakulam Government Law College.
She was among the 1,500 law graduates who were enrolled as an advocate.
Production: Ravichandran N.
March 24, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST
Production: Ravichandran N.
