Padma Lakshmi becomes first transgender to be enrolled as lawyer in Kerala

March 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Padma Lakshmi became the first transgender from the State to get enrolled as a lawyer at a ceremony organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday. A graduate from the Ernakulam Government Law College, she was among the 1,500 law graduates to get enrolled as an advocate.

In a message posted on his Instagram, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve lauded her for being the first transgender to be enrolled as a lawyer after overcoming all the hurdles on her way. He said that she had made a mark in the history of legal profession. She would be the voice of the transgender community which had been denied justice for long. He expressed hope that Lakshmi’s success would be an inspiration for others from the transgender community to take up the legal profession.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said that it was a matter of immense pride that her name would be etched in history as the State’s first transgender lawyer. “No doubt she has faced obstacles galore in her journey. But she preserved, never letting any naysayer deter or weigh her down”.