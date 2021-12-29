Walayar victims’ mother alleges foul play by CBI

She suspects mystery in officer’s behaviour

The mother of the minor girls who had been found hanging in mysterious circumstances at Attappallam, near Walayar, in 2017 alleged foul play by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Wednesday.

In a complaint to Ananthakrishnan, CBI Dy.SP who headed the reinvestigation team, the victims’ mother said she suspected mystery in his behaviour during the investigation, and also in his hurry in submitting the chargesheet before the POCSO court here.

The woman alleged that the CBI had not heard her and her husband properly. She accused Mr. Ananthakrishnan of failing in his moral responsibility as head of the investigation team.

She said Mr. Ananthakrishnan had brushed aside her claim that her daughters had been murdered when he came to her house a few days ago. He had then said that they were investigating it.

“You submitted the chargesheet within a few days saying that my daughters had committed suicide. I really wonder how you reached such a conclusion within that short time,” she said, protesting against his failure to listen to her and her husband.

Reminding Mr. Ananthakrishnan that he was made to investigate the case following a series of agitations she led with the support of the Janakeeya Samara Samithi, the woman said the the officer was duty-bound to listen to her version before reaching a conclusion.