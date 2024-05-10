GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vishnupriya murder case in Kerala: Accused found guilty, court to pronounce sentence on May 13

Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala finds accused Shyamjit (27) guilty in Vishnupriya murder case

Published - May 10, 2024 01:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala on May 10 found the accused Shyamjit (27) guilty in the Vishnupriya murder case. The court will pronounce the sentence on May 13 (Monday).

The verdict brings closure to a tragic incident that shook Panur in Kannur.

Verdict deferred in Vishnupriya murder case

Shyamjit committed the heinous act on October 22, 2022 despite Vishnupriya’s earlier decision to end their relationship.

The crucial evidence in the case, a 13-second video clip capturing the accused’s intrusion into Vishnupriya’s residence, played a pivotal role in the verdict.

Additionally, CCTV footage presented by the prosecution depicting Shyamjit purchasing the murder weapon solidified the case against him.

The murder was committed on October 22, 2022 at Vallya, Panur, when Shyamjit fatally attacked Vishnupriya while she was engaged in a video call with her boyfriend. The accused inflicted 29 wounds on Vishnupriya’s body, including a fatal blow to the head with a hammer followed by a throat slit. The accused committed the crime when Vishnupriya’s family was away.

The motive behind the act stemmed from Vishnupriya’s decision to end her relationship with Shyamjit.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.