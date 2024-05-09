GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Verdict deferred in Vishnupriya murder case

Published - May 09, 2024 01:48 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) Judge, A.V. Mridula, has deferred the verdict in the case involving the tragic death of Vishnupriya, who was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence at Kannachankandi near Koothuparamba in Kannur, to May 10 (Friday). The incident stemmed from purported enmity following her rejection of a love proposal.

The accused, Shyamjit, 27, resident of Manantheri near Koothuparamba, allegedly broke into Vishnupriya’s residence and committing the heinous act on October 22, 2022. He reportedly hit Vishnupriya on the head, while she was engaged in a phone conversation with a friend, and subsequently fatally stabbing her.

The trial, initiated on September 21, 2023, commenced swiftly within a year of the incident, largely due to the defendant’s judicial custody status. The prosecution presented a case relying heavily on circumstantial and scientific evidence, given the absence of eyewitnesses. A total of 73 witnesses testified in the case.

Vishnupriya, employed as a pharmacist at a private hospital in Panoor, met her tragic demise between 10 am and 12 pm as indicated in the chargesheet filed by the police. Furthermore, two days prior to the incident, the accused purportedly purchased a hammer and gloves from a local store in Koothuparamba.

