Violinist B. Sasikumar passes away

The All India Radio artist considered his large number of disciples his biggest wealth

November 26, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Violinist B. Sasikumar died here on Saturday night. He was 74. The end came at his house near Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Jagathy. The late violinist Balabhaskar was his nephew.

An All India Radio artist, Sasikumar was also a violin teacher with a large number of disciples. He would often say they were his biggest wealth. His house was always teeming with visitors – from renowned artistes to young students.

Many compositions

Sasikumar has many compositions to his credit. He was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi fellowship.

Sasikumar was born to M.K. Bhaskara Panicker, a nadaswaram exponent, and G. Sarojini Amma at Thiruvalla. He moved to Thiruvananthapuram when his father got a job here. The eldest son, he was no stranger to hardship. Yet, music was his constant companion. Though he was keen on nadasawaram, his father did not want that for him. Soon, Sasikumar was playing his father’s violin. His father realised Sasikumar’s talent for the instrument, and thus began the youngster’s musical journey. Soon, he was taking part in programmes, including ganamelas and small recitals. He would also play for theatre during his student days.

After schooling, he joined the then Music Academy and completed Ganabhooshanam and Ganapraveen courses. He then joined the All India Radio. His father had died by then following an illness and the family’s responsibility was on his shoulders. With AIR salary, his financial condition improved, and he got the opportunity to play with several maestros.

With stalwarts

He was also a teacher at the Swathi Thirunal music college. Besides presenting violin concerts, Sasikumar got the opportunity to play with stalwarts such as Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, D.K. Pattammal and D.K. Jayaraman, M.D. Ramanathan, Balamuralikrishna, and Mavelikara Krishnankutty Nair.

Balabhaskar was also Sasikumar’s student. He was very pained by Balabhaskar’s death, and mourned his nephew till the last.

