  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs USA: All-round show from Dumfries sends Dutch team to quarterfinals

Violence at govt. polytechnic college in Wayanad, 4 arrested

December 03, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a street fight between students’ organisations after the union election at the government polytechnic college at Meppadi in Wayanad district on Friday.

Kiran Raj, Atul, Shibli, and Abin were arrested on the charge of assaulting and grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The attackers, suspected to be part of other political parties operating at the government polytechnic, also allegedly assaulted A.B. Vibin, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meppadi.

Meanwhile, the SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.