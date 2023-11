November 29, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kerala on December 1, his office has said.

During his one-day visit to Kerala on Friday, Dhankhar would inaugurate the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival in Thiruvananthapuram, the Vice-President’s secretariat said in a statement.