HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vandana murder: mental health expert says accused mentally sound

May 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sandeep, the accused in the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, is mentally sound, according to a preliminary evaluation.

The finding was recorded after the accused was evaluated by a doctor of the Mental Health Centre, Poojappura, in the presence of senior officials of the Poojappura Central Prison, where he has been lodged within the confines of a high-security cell.

According to sources, the expert ruled out the possibility of a mental illness that could have prompted Sandeep’s stabbing spree. He, however, claimed the attack was triggered by the presence of police officials and doctors at the hospital who, he purportedly feared, would harm him. He added that while he did not intend to target Dr. Das whom he fatally stabbed several times.

He also denied having consumed narcotic substances. However, the authorities were yet to ascertain such claims.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.