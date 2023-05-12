HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crime Branch takes over Vandana murder case

May 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation into the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das has been taken over by the district Crime Branch. Vandana was killed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M.M. Jose will lead the investigation and a special team will be constituted for the probe.

The discrepancies in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the local police had earlier drawn much criticism and there were also allegations that the police have been trying to mask the negligence on their part.

“Right now we are preparing our plan of action. We have started the procedures to collect CCTV footage from the hospital and we will seek the custody of the accused on Monday,” said Mr. Jose here on Friday. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.