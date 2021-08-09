Vaccine shortage looms over State

No stock in five districts, next supply from Centre only on August 11

The State is facing a dire shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and with vaccine stocks near-zero in five districts, it is likely that vaccination will be disrupted in these districts on Tuesday.

It is quite ironic that the State is declaring itself woefully short of vaccines, the very next day of announcing that it will organise a vaccination campaign from August 9-31, to administer as many first doses as possible to people, especially the elderly.

Health Minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting of the Health Department to assess the situation of vaccine shortage . It was pointed out at the meeting that vaccination would be disrupted in many districts on Tuesday as the State has hardly any stock left.

According to the Centre’s supply schedule, the next consignment can be expected only on August 11

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Wayanad districts have totally used up their vaccine supplies.

The government has directed that the entire stock of vaccines be distributed to people and not to keep aside any. The Centre has been informed of the situation and the Minister has appealed for adequate vaccine supplies be made to the State.

As soon as the vaccine is made available, it should be administered to as many people as possible, Ms. George directed officials.

Through a campaign, the government is attempting to reach the first dose to as many people as possible and this will be done in phases, with the priority for administering the first dose to all above 60 years in the State.

The State has nine lakh persons above 60 years, who are yet to get the first dose of vaccine. As soon as vaccine is available, everyone in this category should be given the first dose within August 15, Ms. George said. A separate plan has been prepared to achieve this target. This is possible for the State as it has proven that it can deliver over five lakh doses a day, the Minister said.

On Monday, 2,49,943 persons were administered the vaccine. Till date, the State has administered the first dose to 44.63% of the population, while 18.3% of the population have received the second dose.