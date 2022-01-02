Vaccination for 15-18 age group from today

Site can be distinguished by pink signage, vaccination open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The State is totally ready to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years from Monday, Health Minister Veena George has said. The target population is 15.34 lakh.

In a statement here on Sunday, Ms. George said a clear action plan had been formulated for carrying out the vaccination for children. The vaccination site could be distinguished by the pink signage, while the site for adults would have blue signage, she said.

A doctor will be available at the vaccination site and any previous/existing illnesses of children or any allergies they might have should be informed to the health workers before vaccination.

The State is aiming to complete the vaccination of children as fast as the vaccine can be made available by the Centre. Kerala already has a stock of 65,000 doses of Covaxin. Additional stock of five-lakh doses of Covaxin for children’s vaccination is being made available by the Centre and this consignment is expected to reach the State on Sunday night.

The Education department will fully cooperate with the Health department in conducting the vaccination drive. The vaccination will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As far as possible, registration should be done in the CoWin portal ahead of reaching the vaccination centre. However, spot registration will also be available.

People should take care to enter the details correctly while registering children for vaccination as these details will be appearing in the vaccination certificate. Children who have already had COVID-19 need to be vaccinated only after three months.

Children may be brought to the vaccination site after having food. Aadhaar or school identity card should be brought along. The confirmatory SMS received on the mobile or its printout should be shown at the registration counter.