GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VACB unearths irregularities in quarry unit

February 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kottayam has unearthed irregularities in the operation of a stonequarry and crusher unit in Nedumkunnam, near Changanassery.

According to officials, verification of documents at Royal Granites on Saturday showed that the unit was into unauthorised sale of quarry products by defrauding the State government. “While 2,728 truck loads of quarry products were transported from this unit in January, only 220 loads of these deliveries were carried out using the passes issued by the Geology department. This has caused the State exchequer a loss of around ₹58 lakhs in terms of royalty,’’ said an official.

Based on the finding, the department has now begun ascertaining the actual volume of business by the unit over the past six months. Further, explanations have been sought from the District Geologist and Assistant Geologist in this connection.

“That the Geology department failed to notice this huge discrepancy between the loads delivered and the number of passes issued looks very odd. This means either they were ignorant or had been operating hand in glove with the quarry unit,” added the official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.