GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

V. Abdulla translation prize presented to Prema Jayakumar

Published - May 25, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Writer M.T. Vasusevan Nair presenting the award for translation to Prema Jayakumar at the V. Abdulla commemoration event in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Writer M.T. Vasusevan Nair presenting the award for translation to Prema Jayakumar at the V. Abdulla commemoration event in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair presented the award for translation in memory of V. Abdulla to Prema Jayakumar in Kozhikode on Saturday.

At the V. Abdulla commemoration that followed, he called upon lovers of Malayalam language to be thankful to the noted translator for his contributions to the language.

“Abdulla played a major role in popularising many works of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in other languages. He had translated several other works that had language peculiarities,” Mr. Nair said.

Prema Jayakumar bagged the award for her translation of C. Radhakrishnan’s Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram under the title ‘Nectar from Sea of Fire’. The award consists of ₹50,000 in cash and citation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.