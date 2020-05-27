Kerala

Use ICWF to bring back poorly paid Indians: HC

Centre told to consider pleas of wives of four Keralites

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to consider representations given by the wives of four Keralites and other poorly paid Indians stranded in the Gulf countries seeking repatriation using the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).

The court asked the Centre to take a call on the pleas of those who were found eligible to get the benefits of the fund and repatriate the most deserving using the fund.

The directive came on a writ petition filed by Jisha of Kozhikode and two others whose husbands were employed in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar respectively. According to them, their husbands were jobless now following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. In fact, they were paid poorly when they were employed. Now, they were in dire straits.

The petitioners pointed out that their husbands could not fly back during the Vande Bharat Mission as they did not have money to pay for the tickets. In fact, only affluent persons were able to book tickets in flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The petitioners said as their husbands belonged to the lower income group, they were eligible to get the benefits of the ICWF established in 2009. The fund was meant for providing financial assistance to overseas Indian workers and unskilled labourers.

Persons belonging to the lower income group could seek financial assistance from the fund in exigencies such as emergency medical care, legal assistance, air travel, and death. The fund was utilised to protect the workers when sponsors were either unable or unwilling to bear the expenses.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 8:01:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/use-icwf-to-bring-back-poorly-paid-indians-hc/article31688712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY