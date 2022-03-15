Universities will soon provide certificates online: Bindu

Universities will soon make certificates available through DigiLocker, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

While the APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University has been utilising the depository to provide degree certificates and mark lists, the facility will be extended to other universities, according to the Minister.

Replying to queries raised by legislators in the Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Bindu said various reforms to simplify the examination process will be implemented next academic year.

The commission constituted for reforms in examinations in higher education institutions have proposed various recommendations in its interim report. The proposals are aimed at simplifying the examination process and reducing the workload of universities. They are also bound to enhance transparency and prevent delays in announcing results, Dr. Bindu said.

While maintaining that the bribery row that rocked Mahatma Gandhi University was an isolated incident, Dr. Bindu pointed out the a comprehensive inquiry was underway into examination irregularities in various universities to prevent such occurrences.

Referring to the alleged glitches in the examination software that led to the modification of marks of several examinees in Kerala University, the Minister said a software audit is being conducted to ensure a foolproof system.

Foreign investments

Dr. Bindu said the State government was yet to take a policy decision on accepting foreign investments in the higher education sector.

Replying to questions raised by Opposition members, the Minister claimed ignorance regarding reforms that had been planned by the previous Left Democratic Front government to facilitate foreign universities in the State.