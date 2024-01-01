GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan flays Kerala Minister Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks on Christian priests

V. Muraleedharan alleges that Saji Cherian was trying to please Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan by using offensive language against political opponents

January 01, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian’s remarks on Catholic priests and bishops who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas banquet was “an insult to Kerala society.”

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on January 1 (Monday), Mr. Muraleedharan said that Mr. Cherian was trying to please Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by employing an offensive language against political opponents to secure a better portfolio in the Kerala Cabinet.

Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that those engaged in “goondaism” were getting better appreciation in the Kerala Ministry. 

ALSO READ
Church condemns Kerala Minister’s remarks on priests who attended PM Modi’s Christmas programme

Condemning Mr. Cherian’s remarks that priests did not discuss the Manipur violence with Mr. Modi during the Christmas event, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Chief Minister’s silence on the controversial remark was a reflection of the Kerala Government’s real stance towards the Christian community. 

He also pointed out that the Catholic Church had already clarified its clear stance on the Manipur issue and there were no reasons for any further explanations on the same from anyone.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.