Union Minister Parshottam Rupala calls for innovations to foster sustainable, climate resilient agri-food systems

October 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

There is an urgent need to transform agri-food systems into sustainable enterprises through scientific innovations in view of the increasing demand for food, widespread environmental degradation, and challenges posed by climate change, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said in Kochi on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC) and Expo at the Le Meridien in Kochi on Tuesday.

Pokkali farming

Mr. Rupala highlighted the need to promote traditional farm products such as pokkali rice (that is popular in Kerala), so that more farmers take to it. Minimising post-harvest losses is equivalent to boosting production, and can be achieved by focusing on advanced technological interventions. He further called upon agricultural scientists to infuse greater mechanisation into the production process and to develop and popularise specialised farm implements for women.

The future of India’s agriculture depended a lot on how the accumulated scientific knowledge was used for commercial success. Emphasis must also be laid on optimal waste water management, said the Minister.

He also presented the Dr. B.P. Pal Award for Excellence in Agricultural Sciences, Dr. A.B. Joshi Memorial Lecture Award, and several other National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) awards. He inaugurated the agri expo being held on the sidelines of the event, which showcases innovative agricultural technologies of public and private sector research institutes, universities, agro industries, extension agencies, and NGOs from various States.

Genome editing

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), delivered the presidential address. Research on genomics and genome editing will be the core focus for technological breakthroughs in agriculture, where traditional breeding cannot yield desired results. Soil and water too must be taken care of, he said.

Mr. Pathak also read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the need to live in harmony with nature. Later, addressing the media, he said the Indian food system must be resilient so that nutrition and income security could be attained. Apart from identifying social issues, financial and marketing support will be extended to prevent suicide by farmers. Steps would also be taken to ensure that seeds developed during the past five years were relied on, so that they were climate-resilient, he added.

Nutritional security

Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad stressed the need to ensure availability of economically priced nutritious food in the country while maintaining the health of the ecosystem and the environment. The ‘Poshaka Samrudhi’ scheme launched recently by the State government would contribute towards this goal. It was also time to turn to carbon-neutral agricultural practices, to focus on newer technologies to augment production and to pay attention to post-harvest handling, he added.

In his address, Hibi Eden, MP, sought Central funds to build seawalls, wherever needed, to protect the coast. J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General of ICAR, too was present.

Organised by NAAS, the ASC will come up with recommendations to enhance sustainable agricultural practices. Agricultural economists, scientists, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders will discuss how best to apply modern scientific tools and practices, climate action, advances in genomics, and IPR policy. Over 1,500 delegates from India and abroad are attending the event, which is taking place for the first time in Kerala and is being hosted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).