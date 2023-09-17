HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister lauds 4 CPSEs for their role in Chandrayaan-3 success

Mahendra Nath Pandey felicitates Instrumentation Ltd., FCRI, BHEL, and HMT for supplying various products that were integral to the making of the Chandrayaan-3 project. August 23 to be celebrated every year as National Space Day

September 17, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey felicitating four central public sector enterprises for their role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission at a function held at Kanjikode, Palakkad, on Saturday.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey felicitating four central public sector enterprises for their role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission at a function held at Kanjikode, Palakkad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey felicitated four central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) for their contributions towards the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission at a function held at Fluid Control Research Institute (FCRI) at Kanjikode near here on Saturday.

The CPSEs felicitated were Instrumentation Ltd., FCRI, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The Minister hailed the contributions made by the four CPSEs by supplying various products that were integral to the making of the Chandrayaan-3 project. Dr. Pandey gave away mementoes and certificates to them.

Instrumentation Ltd. manufactured control valves for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s testing facilities of different components of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), including cryogenic engines.

FCRI provided the testing facilities for specialized testing of valve flow coefficient (CV) of control valves. BHEL supplied bimetallic adaptors for cryogenic stage of the LMV-3 rocket, titanium alloy propellant tanks, and lithium ion batteries for Lander. HMT was instrumental in providing machines for machining of solid rocket motors of Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle.

Dr. Pandey said that the National Space Day would be celebrated on August 23 every year to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the moon.

He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 would inspire the young generation to pursue research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

FCRI director Ram Mohan welcomed the gathering. Instrumentation chairman and managing director T. Ravi proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr. Pandey also visited the facilities at Instrumentation Ltd., Kanjikode. He inaugurated a library and upgraded IT facilities there. Several senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Instrumentation Ltd., FCRI, BHEL and HMT accompanied the Minister.

Among them were Renuka Mishra, economic advisor to Heavy Industries Department; R.H. Latha, independent director of Instrumentation Ltd.; T. Ravi, chairman and managing director of Instrumentation Ltd.; P.K. Vasisht, general manager of Instrumentation Ltd., and Mr. Ram Mohan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.