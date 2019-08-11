The district administration opened 48 relief camps accommodating 5,987 people across the district till Sunday evening.

In Chengannur taluk, a total of 26 camps have been opened for 1,774 persons.

Officials said that the situation was under control in Chengannur.

“The Achencoil river has breached its banks in a few places. This has resulted in waterlogging in Pandanad, Thiruvanvandoor, Venmony, Mannar among other places.

But, there is no need to panic. We have already shifted people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. More camps will be opened, if the situation arises,” said an official.

Sources said that several families in Chengannur had left their houses and moved to relatives’ homes following the fear of a repeat of last year’s floods.

Relief camps have also been opened in Cherthala, Ambalapuzha, Kuttanad, Mavelikara and Karthikappally.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at District Collectorate on Sunday to take stock of the flood situation in the district. The meeting attended by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman and District Collector Adeela Abdulla directed grama panchayats in the district to ensure drinking water supply to the flood-hit people.