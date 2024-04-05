UDF files complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar over “innacurate information in poll affidavit”

April 05, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has lodged a complaint with election officials alleging that the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had furnished inaccurate and misleading information in his poll affidavit.

The UDF Central Election Committee, in a complaint to the Returning Officer for Thiruvananthapuram constituency, demanded “immediate and appropriate” action on the part of the election officials against Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Panel chairman and Congress leader Thampanoor Ravi accused Mr. Chandrasekhar of misrepresenting his income, gross value of movable and immovable assets and financial figures in his nomination papers.

In a separate complaint on Friday, Adv. Avani Bansal, who is media-in-charge, Kerala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Congress Mahila Sevadal president, Madhya Pradesh, accused Mr. Chandrasekhar of submitting a “false affidavit” before the Election Commission. Ms. Bansal said she had lodged complaints in this regard with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) and the Returning Officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. Bansal has alleged that the BJP candidate had omitted significant information regarding his movable and immovable assets and business interests.

The UDF Central Election Committee has noted that “false documentation not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also violates the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for a functioning democracy.