GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

UDF files complaint against Rajeev Chandrasekhar over “innacurate information in poll affidavit”

April 05, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has lodged a complaint with election officials alleging that the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had furnished inaccurate and misleading information in his poll affidavit.

The UDF Central Election Committee, in a complaint to the Returning Officer for Thiruvananthapuram constituency, demanded “immediate and appropriate” action on the part of the election officials against Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Panel chairman and Congress leader Thampanoor Ravi accused Mr. Chandrasekhar of misrepresenting his income, gross value of movable and immovable assets and financial figures in his nomination papers.

In a separate complaint on Friday, Adv. Avani Bansal, who is media-in-charge, Kerala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Congress Mahila Sevadal president, Madhya Pradesh, accused Mr. Chandrasekhar of submitting a “false affidavit” before the Election Commission. Ms. Bansal said she had lodged complaints in this regard with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) and the Returning Officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. Bansal has alleged that the BJP candidate had omitted significant information regarding his movable and immovable assets and business interests.

The UDF Central Election Committee has noted that “false documentation not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also violates the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for a functioning democracy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.