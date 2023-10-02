HamberMenu
UDF, BJP taking anti-development approach, says Kerala Chief Minister

October 02, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as their ‘anti-development approach’ in the State.

Inaugurating an event organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of former CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Thalassery, Mr. Vijayan said the UDF was boycotting activities that were in the best interest of the State.

He accused the Centre of trying to impede Kerala’s development by imposing limits on the State’s borrowing capacity.

He said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan played a key role in building the party in the State, and his contributions were an integral part of the party’s history. “Despite facing numerous challenges, including attacks from political opponents and critics, he remained resolute and committed to the party’s ideology,” Mr. Vijayan recalled.

