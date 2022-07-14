Two temples in Palakkad renovated

The Kizhisseri and Ayanikkad Mahavishnu temples at Pattithara, near Thrithala, Palakkad, which had been in ruins for decades, were renovated by the Ugra Narasimha Charitable Trust.

The keys of the renovated sreekovil and the namaskara mandapam were handed over to the temple committee at a function held at Pattithara on Thursday.

Trust project director Dinesh Tirur handed over the Kizhisseri temple key to committee secretary Madathil Sivadasan. Trust manager T. Muraleedharan handed over the Ayanikkad temple key to committee president Jayalakshmi Vadakkepat.