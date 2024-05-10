GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed after bike gets caught between buses in Kochi

Accident occurred after an ordinary bus of KSRTC halted at the junction in front of the bike. A speeding Garuda bus of KSRTC rammed the bike from behind

Updated - May 10, 2024 11:27 am IST

Published - May 10, 2024 11:23 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the bike after the accident at Chakkaraparambu Junction on the Palarivattom-Vyttila NH bypass in Kochi, Kerala, on May 10 morning.

The mangled remains of the bike after the accident at Chakkaraparambu Junction on the Palarivattom-Vyttila NH bypass in Kochi, Kerala, on May 10 morning. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Two persons were killed after the bike they were travelling on got caught between two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses at the accident-prone Chakkaraparambu Junction on the Palarivattom-Vyttila NH bypass in Kochi, Kerala, on May 10 morning.

The accident occurred soon after an ordinary bus of KSRTC halted at the junction, in front of the bike. A speeding Garuda bus of KSRTC rammed the bike from behind and then hit the rear side of the parked bus.

It has been learnt that the road was slippery following rains.

According to the Palarivattom police, one of the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Sajad of Aluva.

Kerala / Kochi / road accident

