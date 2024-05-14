GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two held in separate cases of parricide

Published - May 14, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Maranalloor police apprehended one person in connection with the unnatural death of his mother on Tuesday.

Biju, 35, of Koovalassery was detained shortly after his mother Jaya, 58, was found dead in their house. She was found dead in her bedroom by a neighbour who came looking for her.

Their neighbours informed the police that Biju used to frequently manhandle Jaya in an inebriated condition. Forensic experts collected evidence from the house.

In another case of parricide, theMalayinkeezhu Rajendran, 63.

The accused purportedly assaulted Rajendran following an altercation that broke out on May 4. Having suffered grievous head injuries, he was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.